GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) will soon receive a new coordinator, according to an announcement from the Cascade County Commissioners Office.
Ron Scott, the former assistant fire chief for Great Falls Rescue, will start his new role at DES starting June 1.
Scott reportedly has 25 years of experience in handling emergency incidents, including his time as captain and assistant fire chief/chief of operations for Great Falls Fire Rescue. He has also served on the Emergency Management Services Advisory Board for the Electric City.
“We had several fine candidates, but Ron’s experience with fire operations and his understanding of emergency services made this choice clear,” said Chairman Joe Briggs.
He’ll take over from Captain Scott VanDyken of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, who served as interim DES Coordinator for almost six months.
“We are grateful to Captain Scott VanDyken…. It is time to get [him] back on the law enforcement scene full-time,” said Briggs.
In a written statement, the County Commissioners said they are pleased with their decision, and that they look forward to working with Ron in his new position.
As DES Coordinator, Scott will be responsible for the following:
- Planning DES activities for the entire county, including Great Falls.
- Overseeing volunteers from Cascade County Emergency Medical Services/Quick Response Units.
- Serving as County Fire Warden
- Watching over preparations for emergencies and disasters across the county.