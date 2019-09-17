Cascade County Health Department car seat check and giveaway

GREAT FALLS- Local organizations are making sure children are have gotten the boost they need in the back seat.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported one of the most common causes of unintentional injury death for children is a car crash. However, if a child is correctly in their seat, they’re less likely to die.
The Cascade County Health Department said it’s called the Car Seat Program. They’re a part of a car seat safety movement in town that’s worked to make sure children have a car seat and are properly buckled up in it.
Health officials said, the clinic will happen Wednesday, September 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Cascade County Health Department east parking lot next to 5th St. and 2nd Ave. S.
The Cascade County Health Department said the clinic will be in honor of National Seat Check Saturday which takes place on Saturday, September 21st.
It’s open to the public. Those who qualify and need a car seat will be given one for free. Otherwise, people can make a $20 donation to get a car seat. People are also encouraged to come by and get their current car seats checked out to see if they’ve been properly installed.
Davida Hryszko, a Public Health Nurse and Car Seat Coordinator with the Cascade County Health Department said people can ask as many questions as they want. No question is a dumb question.
“We want to keep kids safe, I mean that's just the bottom line, said Hryszko. "You guys take care of them, we take care of them in the car."
Last year they were able to provide 25 families with car seats. Thanks to a few organizations the Cascade County Health Department will be able to allocate more families with a car seat this year.
If someone can’t make it, the Cascade County Health Department said people can call them and make an appointment so they can check out the car seat.