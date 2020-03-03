Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON TUESDAY. THEN, AFTER A BRIEF LULL IN THE STRONG WINDS, ANOTHER ROUND OF STRONG WIND IS EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON PERIODS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&