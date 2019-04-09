Flooding is still affecting several areas across Montana, including just south of Great Falls in Gibson Flats.
Despite the several feet of water settling in fields and surrounding people’s homes, Cascade County authorities report that we don't have to much too worry about.
“Gibson Flats is a big one. There's a lot of water and it's just sitting out there stagnant now because the ground is saturated. The water can't go in, it has to evaporate,” explains Scott Van Dyken, acting D.E.S Coordinator of Cascade County.
According to the County, Gibson Flats is the only place within Cascade County seeing major flooding as of right now.
“We are currently below average in moisture content and a lot of people find that hard to believe... According to the National Weather Service, there's nothing to be concerned about right now,” explains Van Dyken.
Despite the current weather we're seeing, the County still suggests preparing for flooding because in the end, it's better to be safe rather than sorry.
“Get prepared because in the event that it happens, it's probably going to happen over a week period. So you don't want to be running around at the very last minute trying to do a lot of work,” says Van Dyken.
While there isn't any potential threat for major flooding across Cascade County at the moment, D.E.S says that them, along with Public Works, the National Weather Service and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office will be keeping a close eye on things just in case.
“If we foresee that coming, then we're going to start spinning up, our working group will start spinning up and getting more prepared,” explains Van Dyken.
The best way you can help is by reporting any strange weather activity from your area to the National Weather Service at (406)-453-2081.
In addition to this, report any water on roadways to your local law enforcement agency’s non emergency line.
Since there isn't too much cause for concern across the county as a whole, there won't be another town meeting unless the circumstances change.
For further questions and concerns, head over to http://www.cchdmt.org/