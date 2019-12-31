GREAT FALLS- A detention officer at the Cascade County Detention Center was assaulted by an inmate after having to remove him from a cell where inmates broke off a sprinkler head.
Court documents say when detention officers asked the inmates to put on they refused and were non-compliant with orders from staff.
Detention officers then started extracting inmates from the cell.
During the extraction, Joseph Torrez pinned an officer against the wall and hit him in the chin several times, court documents saying he was trying to knock off the officer’s gas mask.
A second officer pulled Torrez off the first officer, Torrez then wrapping his arm around the second officer’s neck and squeezing as they both fell to the floor.
Torrez was then pulled off the second officer by several other officers and placed in restraints.
According to court documents, Torrez is in jail for several pending felonies, his charges including burglary, possession of dangerous drugs, distribution of dangerous drugs and a few related misdemeanors.
Joseph Duvall Torrez has been charged with felony assault on peace officer or judicial officer and misdemeanor assault.