Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, LOCATIONS ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS. * THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * AN ICE JAM HAS FORMED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN CITY OF GREAT FALLS, WITH WATERS GRADUALLY RISING OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS. * ICE IS PUSHING ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, IN ADDITION TO LOW- LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS AND TRENDS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. ICE JAMS CAN CAUSE SUDDEN CHANGES IN RIVER LEVELS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION IF YOU ARE DRIVING. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF MEAGHER COUNTY AND THE KINGS HILL AREA IN CASCADE COUNTY. THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN