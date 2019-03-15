In July of last year, the Cascade County Detention Center (CCDC) said it would no longer accept misdemeanors because of an overcrowding issue.
Now, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter reports that those restrictions have been released, for now.
Slaughter confirms that the detention center is "cautiously" fully open for the time being, but overcrowding is still a very real issue.
CCDC worked diligently to open the current space in the facility but is still facing a constant uphill battle when it comes to overcrowding.
They are doing all they can to fix the issue and want the public to know that public safety has, and will always be, a number one priority.