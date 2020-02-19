GREAT FALLS- After months of planning, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office has added a new temporary body scanner in the jail to improve their security.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says in the past, they've had problems with people sneaking drugs in and out of the jail.
The new spectrum body scanner is used to provide the highest level of safety and can detect any objects that are hidden inside or outside the body.
Anyone who is arrested or released will be asked to go through the scanner.
Even though the lack of funds was the main cause for not getting the equipment earlier, Slaughter believes it will be a good investment.
"It's expensive but we fell like it's time to make this a priority and get this in the Cascade County to make it safer,” Slaughter explains.
Right now the CCSO is on a 6 month trial period before they decide to purchase the scanner, which could cost anywhere from $55,000 to $100,000.
Just in the last day, Slaughter says items have already been discovered with the new device.
If they keep seeing positive results they will look to buy it after the 6-month trial is over.