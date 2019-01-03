Cascade County Commission juggling idea of Predatory Animal Control Program

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING...STRONG WINDS WILL GENERALLY CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY ON FRIDAY, BUT THE MOST LIKELY PERIOD FOR DAMAGING WINDS WILL BE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&