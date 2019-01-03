Cascade County Commission juggling idea of Predatory Animal Control Program

Montana ranchers collectively lost almost a quarter million dollars to animal predation last year.
Now ranchers are asking the Cascade County Commission to look at a predatory animal control programs for cattle.
A petition with signatures from more than 51 percent of cattle producers in Cascade County came across the commission’s desk showing their support.
In the work session the commissioners discussed a fee of 50 cents per head of cattle, but said there are some logistic problems with how the fee would be executed.
“Because I don't want a cascade county employee going out and saying that was a grizzly predation. We don't have that expertise.”
Not only that, but the county wants all farmers and ranchers to be aware of what is going on.
“We just want to make sure it's not a surprise to those who have not signed the petition. We require 51 percent of signature on the petition which we have verified, but that doesn’t mean every producer in Cascade County is even aware of it.”
The county does however have a contract with the Montana Wool Growers Association for predator control when it comes to sheep.
Some commissioners said they like that process because everything is done by the growers association and not the county.
The commission said they would keep this fee proposal on the agenda for their commission meeting but will likely table it for a later date.