Great Falls was 0.3 inches away from setting a snowfall record for the month of February, seeing a grand total of 32.3 inches.
Snow plow crews have been working 24 hour shifts and 80 hour work weeks just to try and keep up.
As a result, our annual budget took a pretty big hit.
Last year, we used 94% of the 500 hours of overtime pay set aside in the annual budget.
This year, we've already used 133% of that money set aside, with most of that overtime seen in February.
With 3 more months still left in this year's budget, and more snow on the way, Cascade County Public Works says we aren't out of the woods quite yet; especially in Great Falls.
“We're not in as rough shape as like the city of Great Falls, trying to haul snow out. We have, because we're out in the county, we usually have enough room where we can move it off, far enough off to the side to the borrow pits, etc,” explains Brian Clifton, Director of Cascade County Public Works.
Looking forward, Cascade County Public Works still has money in their reserve funds if needed.
However, they say they'll look at postponing purchasing new equipment and moving project dates around to make up for the overtime costs.
Despite this year's crazy winter, next year’s budget will mostly be structured the same way.