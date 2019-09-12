GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Departments announced dates for the 2019 Community Flu Shot Clinics.
A Drive Through Flu Shot Clinic for adults over 18 will be September 19th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Montana Expo Park. The City-County Health Department says people getting their shot at the drive-through won’t even have to leave their car.
A Community Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic will be held for anyone six months and older, September 24 from 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Exhibition Hall at the Montana Expo Park. Free coffee and cookies will be offered at the clinic as well.
A High-Dose vaccine will be offered for people 50 years and older.
All forms of payment will be accepted including insurance at both clinics. With most insurance the flu shot is free, but with any other forms of payment, the shot is $30, excluding the High-Dosage vaccine.
The CCHD says the staff working the events have received extensive training in proper vaccine storage and giving vaccinations safely.
For more information, you can visit the CCHD's website here or call 406-454-6950.