UPDATE: According to a Cascade City-County Health Department employee, the building closed today due to a possible threat.
The Cascade City-County Health Department has evacuated it's building and is closed for the rest of the day, canceling appointments.
Alluvion Health appointments at 115 4th Ave South are also canceled.
Earlier this afternoon, we received reports that the building has been evacuated. There is no word yet on what caused the evacuations.
We have a reporter on the scene. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.