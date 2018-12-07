Carroll College has hired Troy Purcell as their new head football coach.
Purcell, played as a Carroll Saint from 1986 - 1990 under Bob Petrino and returns to Helena after being an assistant at the University of Idaho.
The search for Mike Van Diest's replacement didn't take took long at all. Within less than a month a national search had ended and Purcell landed on top.
While playing for the Saints he earned an all-conference recognition his senior year. Carroll also made it to the playoffs each year he was a part of the team.
After college, Purcell coached everyone from linebackers to tight ends before landing a spot as the U of I Vandals Special Teams Coach.
When it comes to leading a legendary team like the Carroll College Saints Purcell says he knows what he's in for, "There's a great tradition at Carroll College academically and athletically. Being able to follow up behind two legendary coaches in Bob Petrino and Mike Van Diest is very exciting. I'm ready to continue that tradition of excellence at Carroll College."