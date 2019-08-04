MONTANA - The massive attractions like “Blackout” are being folded back onto trucks as they prepare to head to Billings.
If you didn’t get enough ride action here in town, the Mighty Thomas Carnival will be set up in Billings for the Montana Fair from Aug. 9 through the 17.
But even if the carnival isn't what you're into, there's still reason to look forward to next year. KFBB spoke with a local family who shares their reasons for heading to the fair year after year.
“Its called a Cow Pie is what it called. It's like a deep-fried burger with all the toppings on it and its so good," said Cory Patterson.
"Oh, I did like cotton candy!" said Emma Patterson, Cory's sister.
The siblings agreed that the lemonade and turkey legs available were also some of the reasons they visit the fair.
After being in Billings for a week, the carnival will head to Miles City Montana for the Eastern Montana Fair.