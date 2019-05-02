GREAT FALLS - The increasing costs of electricity, heat and other maintenance are the main factors leading to Cambridge's closure.
The facility is working with families who are looking for other living arrangements.
Dena Schoolcraft says the decision to close their doors did not come lightly.
“We held on for as long as we could. There was nothing that came against us to make us have to close, it was a decision we made on our own to make sure we were looking out for the best interests of our residents that were there and the business itself,” said Schoolcraft.
The good news is the doors will not stay shut for good; There's hope in turning the building into a private living facility.
Schoolcraft says once they close, they'll spend time renovating and upgrading the facility.