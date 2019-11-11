GREAT FALLS- The Calumet Montana Refining Company on Smelter Avenue in Great Falls will hold an evacuation drill exercise at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12.
According to a press release, the company expects the drill to last about one hour.
Community members may hear the whistle used in this drill with a series of blasts and one long blast, and should not be alarmed. This is only a drill exercise and there is no emergency.
Calumet regularly practices response drills with partner agencies to prepare for potential spills, fires, severe weather events and other challenges that may impact plant operations.