GREAT FALLS- Plant personnel at Calumet Montana Refining are conducting a drill this week to train for a quick and effective response to an unanticipated release.
Calumet says there will be no effect on the environment or the community but people many notice booms deployed on the river near Giant Springs Park and some signage that are a part of the drill.
“We are committed to being responsible stewards of the community around our facility,” said Wayne Leiker, Vice President, “In addition to our constant efforts to prevent adverse events, these exercises prepare our team to react quickly and minimize the impact of any release.”
The company says they regularly practice to prepare for spills, fires severe weather events and other challenges that may impact plant operations.