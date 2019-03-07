UPDATE (8:45pm) Calumet Montana Refining has sent the following press release:
Calumet Montana Refining Operations Continue with Limited Impact
Great Falls, Montana – Calumet Montana Refining is open and operating following a fire today. The fire was isolated to a small portion of the plant and the rest of the refinery continues operation. No injuries occurred. While an investigation into the cause of the fire and damage assessment continues, the impact on plant operations and production is limited. Full staff is still reporting to work and working full shifts.
“We are grateful not only to the outstanding efforts of our employees today, but also to the great partners we have in Great Falls Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and the Great Falls Police Department,” said Plant Manager Wayne Leiker. “Calumet and first responders conduct regular joint safety drills and contingency planning, and the safe and effective response to this incident shows the importance of that training and cooperation. This incident had no negative impact on the safety of our employees or the community.”
The incident occurred around 2pm today and the response by the plant and local authorities was immediate. The fire was quickly contained and then extinguished. By 4pm precautionary road closures were lifted.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates 11 manufacturing facilities located in Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas."
UPDATE 3:50: The Great Falls Fire Department announced on their Facebook page they have been given the "all clear" and their units are standing down. GFPD also says the roads are re-opening, but drivers need to be patient as barricades are cleared and officers leave the area.
UPDATE: According to the Great Falls Police Department, "air quality experts have determined the air to be safe in the immediate vicinity of the refinery." GFPD also says the 15th Bridge is open in both directions.
UPDATE: Calumet Montana Refining has released the following statement concerning the fire:
Great Falls, Montana – March 7, 2019 – Calumet Montana Refining has confirmed an incident has occurred at their plant. At this time all plant personnel have been accounted for and there are no injuries to report. A perimeter has been established around the plant, and this includes some interruption to traffic. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Calumet’s top priority is the safety of plant staff and the community. Updates will be provided as they are available.
UPDATE 2:39: Great Falls Public Schools says the Shelters in Place for both North Middle and Sacajawea schools have been lifted. However, parents should expect school bus delays due to the refinery fire that forced 9th & 15th street Bridges to close.
UPDATE 2:15PM - Both the 15th St. and the 9th St. bridges are closed. Vaughn, Black Eagle and Great Falls Fire Rescue are on scene along with Great Falls Police Department.
UPDATE: The Great Falls Police Department says North Middle and Sacajawea schools are in Shelter in Place as a precaution. GFPD recommends anyone in the area to shelter in your home or business with the windows and doors closed.
UPDATE: The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department is evacuating within a half mile radius of the refinery. Please avoid the area.
UPDATE: Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that they are responding to a reported explosion and possible fire at the refinery. They are asking for the public to avoid the area.
BREAKING: We're hearing reports from viewers of large plumes of black smoke coming from the refinery in Great Falls as well as sirens and a loud boom. We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.