C.M. Russell has a new exhibit that opened Tuesday to help kick off the 51st Western Art Week.
Attendees can step inside Russell's original studio, which he painted in from 1903 to 1926.
"This just opened to the public," Curator Emily Wilson said. "It's been about two years since we've had an installation in."
When walking in the building, there are several things that catch your eye, but perhaps the most noticeable is a sculpture placed in the center of the room.
"Right now we're really featuring Russell as a sculptor," Wilson added.
The theme of the room will change every year as Western Art Week continues. As an example, the theme would focus more on painting or writing in the future.
Despite the theme, you can find all sorts of art at the exhibit. Wilson's favorite is the writing.
"There's a section I have that was Russell's writing desk, and where he kept a lot of his letters and other ephemera and objects that he drew."
In addition to Russell's work, Wilson hopes viewers take away the personal relationships he had with people throughout the exhibit.
Wilson says the exhibit will continue to change throughout the year. They plan on holding a special opening for the home and studio in the summer or fall.