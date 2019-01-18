C.M. Russell Museum receives $10,000 grant

The C.M. Russell Museum is going to be looking a little bit different after receiving a $10,000 grant in December of last year.
The additional funding will be used towards adding components and the interpretation of Nancy Russell’s desk and work space.
This project has been in the works for just over 2 years now; with the goal of restoring both C.M. Russell’s art studio as well as his and Nancy's home.
With the addition of the $10,000 grant, their project will finally come to a close by the middle of March, costing a combined total of $2 million.
Further restoration to the property and exhibition will be continued on the exterior of the home around May-June of this year.
In order for the staff to get where they are today, the past two years have been full of hard work and long hours.
"With the Russell home in particular, there aren’t a lot of historical photographs out there; so in the restoration and conservation process of restoring this space, it was really about going in and doing a lot of research,” explained Brenda Kornick, Collections and Exhibitions director at the C.M. Russell Museum.
The display of Nancy’s work space is important to the history of Great Falls because of the large role she played in Charles’ success as an artist.
That’s why a large portion of the grant money will be going towards Nancy Russell’s desk; to show where she worked, how hard she worked, and bring her story to light.