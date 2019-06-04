The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on 411 Vineyard Rd. in Great Falls. BVFD Fire Chief Michael Deshayes says they received a report of heavy smoke in the area, covering nearly an acre of land. Right now, he says there have been no injuries or reports of structures burning, but crews are on the scene working to put the fire out. We'll keep you updated as we learn more
News For You
Local Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Chris Hemsworth taking a break
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- UPDATE: Loy Elementary responds to situation in MAFB
- "Zombie Deer" seen in Montana
- Wildfire smoke from Canada moving into Montana
- Black bear euthanized at Glacier National Park
- Driver escapes with minor injuries after semi trailer passes over car, MHP says
- Body of missing man found in Kalispell two years after mysterious disappearance
- International Space Station photo shows Flathead Lake from space
- Bob Seger playing Bozeman, Spokane on farewell tour
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.