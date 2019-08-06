Butte man dies in semi-truck accident near Havre

HAVRE, Mont.- Montana Highway Patrol confirms a 68-year-old Butte man is dead after his 2005 Freightliner Water Truck went off the road and rolled over near mile marker 388, Highway 2.
The vehicle was westbound on Highway 2 when the front passenger tire failed. The vehicle left the roadway entering the ditch at highway speed. The vehicle exited the ditch continuing to travel up to an embankment where it rolled one and a quarter times before coming to rest on its driver side. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
MHP describes the condition of the roads to be "dry and bare". Speed is suspected, but alcohol and drugs are not. The man was wearing his seat belt.
This happened the morning of Monday, August 5th.
This is a developing story and is under investigation.