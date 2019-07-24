CASCADE COUNTY - Burning of any kind is currently banned across the county due to hot and dry weather conditions, according to the Cascade County Burn Permit and Notification Service.
The region is under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service for grasslands under 6,000 feet in elevation. This is primarily due to the possibility of fire danger from gusty winds of up to 50 miles-per-hour combining with hot and dry conditions as temperatures peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Potential wildfire fuel includes grass and twigs, and NWS wants people to know that sparks may cause them to ignite new fires, regardless of whether they are man-made or caused by nature.
If you’re using any machines or towing chains, you’re asked to use extra caution to minimize the chance of sparks.