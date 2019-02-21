Burned house in Sun Prairie reignites, fire spread to neighboring home

We have new information tonight about the home which went up in flames last night on the 1100 block of Harrison Street in Sun Prairie.
According to Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department, the initial start of the blaze at approximately 6 P.M. was because the homeowner using a large salamander propane heater to thaw his frozen pipes.
The floor caught on fire and quickly spread. All 8 people were able to escape the home safely but neighbors say they did lose some cats.
According to Vaughn Fire, the home re kindled at approximately 1:30 this morning and the neighboring home caught fire from residual heat, but all 3 occupants were able to evacuate safely.
Vaughn fire Chief Jason McCallister said with fires that start in the floors of mobile homes it is very hard to make sure it's all out. And thinks that is why the home rekindled.