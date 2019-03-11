Mason Moore
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

In the first ceremonial bill signing this legislative session, Governor Steve Bullock made sure Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore would be remembered.

The bill memorializes Deputy Mason Moore with a sign at mile marker 109 on state highway 287.  The same place Moore was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Lloyd Barrus is charged with accessory to deliberate homicide in connection with this case.

Last month Barrus was put before a judge to decide if the state can forcibly medicate him in order to stand trial.

That judge is still awaiting her decision. 

