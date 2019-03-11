In the first ceremonial bill signing this legislative session, Governor Steve Bullock made sure Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore would be remembered.
The bill memorializes Deputy Mason Moore with a sign at mile marker 109 on state highway 287. The same place Moore was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
Lloyd Barrus is charged with accessory to deliberate homicide in connection with this case.
Last month Barrus was put before a judge to decide if the state can forcibly medicate him in order to stand trial.
That judge is still awaiting her decision.