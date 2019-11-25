Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE WITH BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW REDUCING VISIBILITY TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. WINDS COULD GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WEST OF INTERSTATE 15 WITH UP TO 18 INCHES ALONG THE IMMEDIATE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. 3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION EAST OF INTERSTATE 15. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLIPPERY ROADS OVERNIGHT... AT 945 PM, AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW CONTINUES TO MOVE SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH THROUGH NORTH CENTRAL MT THIS EVENING. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THIS EVENING OF A HALF INCH TO AN INCH OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO AROUND ONE MILE AT TIMES IN AREAS OF FALLING SNOW. THIS SNOWFALL WILL ALLOW ROADWAYS TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND ICY. REDUCE YOUR DRIVING SPEEDS IN AREAS OF SNOW AND ICE AND PLAN TO ALLOW A FEW EXTRA TRAVEL MINUTES IF YOU HAVE ANY OVERNIGHT TRAVEL PLANS.