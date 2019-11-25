Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on a mature bull elk shot and left to waste in rural Fergus County between Lewistown and Grass Range.
The elk was shot the evening of Nov. 8 near Surenuff and Flatwillow roads on private property in the Little Snowy Mountains. The bull was killed and its head cut off.
FWP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward of up to $1,000 is possible.
The landowners are also willing to match TIPMONT’s reward for a total of $2,000.