UPDATE (Sat 3:00 PM) - Firefighters say they're now in the mop up stage after an old garage caught fire in Sun River.
Calls for the fire came out around 1:30 PM, and the blaze burnt down the structure and the cars inside. Fire officials say there were no reports of injury.
SUN FIRE - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a structure fire in Sun River. Fire officials say the structure may have gun ammunition inside.
As of the writing of this article, the building is reportedly engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing store, and we'll update it as we get more information.