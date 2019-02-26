GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire Tuesday afternoon at the local Public Works Department, 1005 25th Ave NE.
Firefighters received a call about the fire around 1:15 p.m., and noticed heavy smoke coming from the building upon arriving on site, said Battalion Chief Jeff Jackson.
The fire was contained to a single warehouse in the area that reportedly contained mechanical equipment, though the extent of the damage is currently unknown pending an investigation.
“Hopefully [the investigation] is pretty straightforward. Now it’s just a matter of getting equipment and people out of the weather… and then just having people look at it and see what caused it,” said Jackson.
The Public Works Department declined to comment.
This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as more information comes into our newsroom.