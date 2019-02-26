Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&