GREAT FALLS- A woman from Browning was sentenced today after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving 90 miles-per-hour on the Blackfeet Reservation.
Shayanna Marie England was sentenced October 9 to one year and one day in prison with three years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $3,500 restitution according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The release says evidence was presented by the prosecution that England was drinking and driving throughout the night on January 15, 2018 when she swerved into the oncoming lane near the post office and hit the victim.
The victim was on top of England’s car as it drove off the road and into a ditch.
Indian Health Services Clinic treated the victim but he died from his injuries.
An investigation found England was traveling around 90 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone.