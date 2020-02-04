Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND BROADWATER. THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&