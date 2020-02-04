GREAT FALLS- A Browning woman has been sentenced after crashing and rolling twice on Highway 2 near Browning, seriously injuring a passenger.
A release from the Department of Justice says Mary Marie Oldchief admitted to being intoxicated during the crash and pleaded guilty in October to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
In court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said Oldchief was driving when the car she was in crashed and rolled twice.
The victim, a passenger, in the car was ejected and pinned underneath the car according to the release.
The release says the victim suffered serious injuries, including a brain injury and spinal and rib fractures.
Oldchief had a breath sample of 0.133 percent at the Blackfeet Detention Center after the crash.
Mary Marie Oldchief was sentenced to 16 months in prison and three years of supervised release.