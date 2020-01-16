BROWNING- A Browning woman has been sentenced after admitting to selling methamphetamine in the community for more than two years.
Nicole Smith, 34, pleaded guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute meth and was sentenced to 42 months in prison and five years of supervised release on January 15, 2020.
The Department of Justice said in a release,in court records filed in the case, the prosecution said Smith possessed and distributed meth on and near the Blackfeet Reservation and out of Cut Bank.
In June of 2018, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and Cut Bank Police Department received information that Smith was selling meth from confidential sources indicating they bought meth from her several times, even buying “pound quantities” at times.
While Smith was in custody on a traffic stop in April of 2019, Drug Enforcement Administrating Agents met with her.
When agents told Smith about the evidence against her, she admitted she got and sold several eight-balls of meth every week for over two years and that she got five to six ounces of meth from a different supplier for redistribution.