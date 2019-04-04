GREAT FALLS - Browning Public Schools are getting a much needed over $19 million makeover this summer.
Come fall 2020, students at Browning Public Schools will be enjoying a brand new sports complex and renovated middle school.
People say it’s a long overdue remodel. Put it this way, their student population has grown so much, their cafeteria capacity of 60 no longer fits their 270 students.
Which is why the middle school renovations will include a new cafeteria, heating system and gym. The old gym will be renovated into more 6th-grade classrooms.
As for the sports complex, it’s the first of it’s kind for Browning Public Schools and will include a football, soccer, softball, and track field, along with outdoor basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts. Plus, a grandstand for the entire community to enjoy.
“It’s for the kids and that’s what’s best for kids. And it helps build pride in our community and it’s all ultimately why we’re here," said Corrina Guardipee-Hall, the Superintendent of Browning Public Schools.
79% of the money for this project came from reserves and 21% came from an impact aid revenue bond. The sports complex is $7.5 million and the school renovations are $11.5 million.
Groundbreaking for both these projects is July 1st, 2019.