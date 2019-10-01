BROWNING- Browning Public Schools are back in session today, October 1st.
According their superintendent all school buses will run with minor changes.
1) East Glacier will pick up students at the Bear Tracks store only
2) Babb buses will run but they will stay on main roads. Buses will run an hour late.
3) Blackfoot bus will pick Students up at the road by entrance.
4) Meriweather students will be picked up at the grain elevators.
5) Town buses will run on main roads but may not be able to go on side streets.
If your child needs a ride call 406-338-2952.