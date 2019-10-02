GREAT FALLS- A Browning man was sentenced after admitting to strangling and assaulting a girlfriend twice on the Blackfeet Reservation.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, Ralph Kelly Gallineaux Sr. and the victim had bought alcohol and driven southwest of Browning to drink. On the way back to Gallineaux's residence he and the victim started to argue.
Once they were at Gallineaux’s residence, he assaulted, strangled and attempted to smother the victim.
Gallineaux told the victim to leave after the assault while holding a blow-torch, then threw the blow-torch go out and threw it in the victim’s truck. Law enforcement found the blow-torch in the truck, which he burned.
Records say the victim told investigators she thought she was going to die and that Gallineaux told her he was not scared of killing someone.
The victim went to the hospital and reported the assault and a previous assault that happened in July of 2018.
Ralph Kelly Gallineaux Sr. was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release with a $6,817 restitution to for the victims burned truck.