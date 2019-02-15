Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 100 PM MST SATURDAY. * AT 819 AM MST, AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO CAUSE MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF CASCADE. * FLOODING WILL GENERALLY REMAIN SOUTH OF CASCADE, IMPACTING SECTIONS OF SHEEP CREEK ROAD, CAUSING SOME CLOSURES. AT THIS MOMENT, THIS ICE JAM IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INTERSTATE 15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ICE JAMS CAN BE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN IMPROVE OR WORSEN WITH LITTLE NOTICE. IF AN ICE JAM IS ENCOUNTERED STAY OFF ICE, DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS FLOODED ROADS, AND REPORT TO AUTHORITIES OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ANOTHER PERIOD OF SNOW WILL REDEVELOP TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES TONIGHT. NORTH WINDS INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH LATE TONIGHT WITH GUSTS UP TO 20 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. INCREASING NORTH WINDS LATE TONIGHT COULD LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN DRIFTING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&