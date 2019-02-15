Court Image

A U.S. district judge has sentenced a Browning man Thursday to 16 years in prison and six years of supervised release for having sex with and giving methamphetamine to a minor at his home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation four years ago, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Bryan M. Morris presided for Bruce Dragonfly’s case, a 56-year-old who pleaded guilty in July to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Through an investigation from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI, prosecutors said they found evidence of Dragonfly supplying meth to people who attended a home party on his property in 2015, including the victim, a minor. 

In exchange, he asked her for a sex act, and continued to supply the drug for sex, money or non-sexual favors until mid-2017 both on and off the Blackfeet Reservation, according to the press release.

Dragonfly confirmed this exchange in an interview with FBI agents in back in April. 

Tags

Recommended for you