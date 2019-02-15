A U.S. district judge has sentenced a Browning man Thursday to 16 years in prison and six years of supervised release for having sex with and giving methamphetamine to a minor at his home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation four years ago, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Bryan M. Morris presided for Bruce Dragonfly’s case, a 56-year-old who pleaded guilty in July to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
Through an investigation from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the FBI, prosecutors said they found evidence of Dragonfly supplying meth to people who attended a home party on his property in 2015, including the victim, a minor.
In exchange, he asked her for a sex act, and continued to supply the drug for sex, money or non-sexual favors until mid-2017 both on and off the Blackfeet Reservation, according to the press release.
Dragonfly confirmed this exchange in an interview with FBI agents in back in April.