GREAT FALLS- A 22-year-old man from Browning admitted to using his phone to access and distribute child pornography from his dorm.
Dylan LaPlant pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and receipt of child pornography in June.
A release from the Department of Justice says the investigation started in March of 2018 after an FBI special agent in New York notified an FBI special agent in Montana of a discovery an online account in Montana was linked to the receipt and distribution of numerous child pornography images.
LaPlant was identified as a participant in group chat sessions in an instant messenger application and a chat member who sent multiple links to images and videos of child pornography to other group members.
The release says that during an interview LaPlant admitted to accessing group accounts that contained messages and links to child pornography and that he used his phone to view the material and forward links to other people in the group.
FBI agents seized electronic devices that were found to contain more than 500 images and videos of child pornography after serving a search warrant on LaPlant’s home in Browning.
Dylan LaPlant was sentenced to five years in prison with 10 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $18,000 restitution.