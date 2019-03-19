GREAT FALLS – A Browning man on Monday admitted to strangling a woman during an argument in a vehicle on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Sept. 2018, according to a press release.
Elijah Blaine Eagleman, 24, pleaded guilty to strangulation during a hearing with U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.
Based on gathered evidence, Eagleman had reportedly hit and strangled the victim in a chokehold until she lost consciousness following an argument between the two near Browning, though the victim said she does not recall being hit in the face.
A police officer was able to respond to the scene thanks to a report from another woman who had noticed the incident. The victim was treated at the Indian Health Service and released the next day, according to the press release.
Eagleman faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.