GREAT FALLS – A Browning man admitted Thursday to strangling a woman earlier this year at his home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Paul Calflooking Senior, 47, pleaded guilty to strangulation of a partner. The woman was drinking with Calflooking in early May, when he reportedly began questioning and strangling her.
She lost consciousness several times and suffered fractured ribs, a broken arm and bruising, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Calflooking faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for Nov. 14, and he’s currently detained in the meantime.