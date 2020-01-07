BROWNING- A man is pleading guilty after admitting to assaulting a woman, throwing her to the ground, breaking her arm and injuring her shoulder on the Blackfeet Reservation last year.
Dylan Jace Arrow Top Knot pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and is facing up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court records filed in the case, the prosecution says Arrow Top Knot was intoxicated when he went to the victim’s house in April of 2019.
Arrow Top Knot began hitting the victim’s car and when the victim went outside to see what was going on, Arrow Top Knot then began to assault her.
Arrow Top Knot threw the victim to the ground, the victim landing on her left side, seriously injuring her shoulder and breaking her upper arm.
Arrow Top Knot told investigators he did not remember what happened that night because he was drinking and blacked out.
The release says Arrow Top Knot did express remorse for hurting the victim and gave an investigator an apology letter for the victim.