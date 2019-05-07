One man is dead and another injured after a crash off Highway 200.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 42, near Ovando. The 19-year-old driver from Browning tried making a left turn, overcorrected, and rolled the car two complete times.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 23-year-old man from Cascade, was injured but is alive. He was transported to Saint Patrick’s Hospital for treatment.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected in the crash. Neither men were wearing their seatbelts.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.