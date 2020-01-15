GREAT FALLS- An 82-year-old Browning man was found guilty of one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse by a jury.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution presented evidence at trial that in September of 2018, the first victim reported that Alphonse Bird had just raped her to a Blackfeet Law Enforcement Officer.
The release says the victim was picked up by Bird near the Blackfeet Care Center, and the victim thought that Bird was giving her a ride home.
Bird instead drove toward East Glacier Park, parked the car and raped her, the victim unable to get Bird to stop until she got sick.
Bird then dropped the victim off near Advanced Towing and witnesses helped her, the victim then reported the assault and cooperated with the investigation.
A second assault was reported in November of 2018 by a witness who called to report that she saw a car parked on the side of the road south of Browning.
When the woman pulled up to the car to see if the people in the car needed assistance she saw Bird was in the driver’s side seat with the victim in the passenger seat, unable to sit up.
The release says Bird then drove away and the witness tried to follow the car but could not keep up before calling law enforcement.
Law enforcement found the vehicle and when the officer approached the car she saw Bird who had his right arm in a sling and was putting a glove on his left hand.
Bird told the officer he was bringing his passenger home and was just turning around.
The victim told the officer Bird picked her up, and she thought he was bringing her to her home.
The release says the victim was intoxicated and had trouble recalling what happened, but said Bird sexually assaulted her despite telling him to stop.
DNA analysis linked Bird to evidence collected from both of the victims.
Alphonse Bird is facing a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris set Bird’s sentencing for May 21.