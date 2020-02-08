BROWNING- The library in Browning is offering free tax preparation on Wednesday, February 12, Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 25.
According to the Browning Branch Glacier County Library, no appointment is necessary.
If you are planning on getting your tax prep done at the Browning library, you are asked to bring:
Your W-2 form, 1099 forms
A picture ID
Social security cards for each family member
A voided check and/or savings account number
Last year’s tax return
Your child care provider’s tax ID number
Amounts of additional income
New form 1095 series health insurance statement
Tax preparation will be done from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17 and from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25.