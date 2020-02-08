Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 6 INCHES AT MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER KINGS HILL PASS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE, AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 2 PM AND 8 PM. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE PERIOD OF TIME WITH THE WORST TRAVEL CONDITIONS IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 2 PM AND 8 PM, GENERALLY FROM GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN, AND GREAT FALLS TO KINGS HILL PASS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN