BROWNING – A student is in custody after they allegedly made a threat at Browning High School on Monday, according to Browning Public Schools.
From BPS:
“Dear Parents and Community members:
There was a threat from an individual student yesterday at the Browning High School, law enforcement was called they currently have the individual in custody.
The Browning Public Schools, the Administration, Blackfeet Tribal Police and courts are working together to ensure that the safety of our students, staff and community are the priority and that all precautions are taken.
Thanks to all as we continue to support the wellness of our students and the safety of our schools.
Respectfully,
Corrina Guardipee-Hall ED.S.
Superintendent”
This is a developing story, and we'll update it as we receive more information.