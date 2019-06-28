GREAT FALLS - One thing home owners new and old know is that once you have your home, you'll want to protect it.
But one item on the protection check list that gets overlooked is the water pipes beneath your home.
KFBB sat down with a local insurance agent who told us that by not having this checked, you could end up with a bill of up to $10,000.
“The cost of the work to be done can easily start at $5,000 to $20,000 and that includes having the contractor come and tear up the landscape,” said Alexis Paul, Licensed Insurance Agent.
Now the idea of a $20,000 repair bill is scary, but there are endorsement policies you can get to prevent seeing the bill.
Paul told us that allot of people don’t think about the exterior of their new homes when getting a policy but it is just as important as the interior when it comes to coverage.
Also keep a look out for a letter from the city as a new partnership is being put into to place to help homeowners with this very problem.