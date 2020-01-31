GREAT FALLS- A routine cell search at the Cascade County Detention Center found a piece of broken pipe shaved down to a sharp tip hidden in the cell.
Court documents say on January 28 a deputy was called to the Detention Center for a report of a manufactured weapon on the State side of the facility.
During the search, it was found that the toilet paper holder that was welded to the sink in the cell was broken off and covered by a full roll of toilet paper.
When the back of the sink was searched, a piece of a broken pipe that was shaven down to a sharp tip was found.
The pipe was broken off of the plumbing behind the sink according to court documents.
The occupants of the cell, Cecil Thomas Rice and Levi Patrick Peppenger, were out in the rec. yard during the search and declined to make a statement when brought in for questioning.
Including parts and labor, court documents say the cost to repair the broken materials is $2,356.35.
Court documents say Rice is serving a 70 year sentence for deliberate homicide and Peppenger is serving at least ten years as a persistent felony offender for various offenses.
Cecil Thomas Rice has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner or youth in facility and criminal mischief according to the Cascade County jail roster.
Levi Patrick Peppenger has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner or youth in facility and criminal mischief according to the Cascade County jail roster.