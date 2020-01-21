GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Development Authority has created a new magazine with the hopes of attracting more talent to the Electric City.
The Livability Magazine focuses on highlighting the best of everything Great Falls has to offer.
The official launch will happen tomorrow at 4:30 pm at the hub in Great Falls High School. the event will be short and to the point, giving recruiters, HR individuals, or anyone interested in the chance to come to learn about the GFDA’S new talent attraction plan.
This isn’t necessarily only for talent attraction the tool can be used by business executives looking to bring a company to great falls so it covers a wide base of content and we are excited to get it out there,” said Soren Chargois, Talent Attraction Direct, Great Falls Development Authority.
Chargois believes the magazine could become the best source for anyone wanting to learn more about the Electric City.
“The great falls livability magazine will be that one-stop-shop,” said Soren Chargois, Talent Attraction Direct, Great Falls Development Authority.
Some of the different areas featured in the magazine include the River's Edge Trail, local brewing and even the Sip ‘N Dips Mermaids.
“If there's one thing I would want for tomorrow is to get people there get a copy of the magazine in their hands, get them excited about we are doing as the great falls development authority get excited about what we are doing within conjunction Livability Media and how this tool can and will expand talent attraction efforts in Great Falls,” said Soren Chargois, Talent Attraction Direct, Great Falls Development Authority.
You can also find a copy of the magazine online here.