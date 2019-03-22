Bridger Steel in Great Falls has closed its doors. The company is in the process of relocating their assets to their Billings location.
In a press release, Bridger Steel said the expansion in Billings allowed for state-of-the-art equipment to be brought in, which would increase their production capacity. They say the move will also allow faster turn-around times for customers across the Hi-Line and beyond.
In a statement, Bridger Steel said "As we continue to grow into new markets across the country, our goal is to carefully select markets that not only grow our service area but allow for better support of our existing communities. We look forward to providing these communities with the latest technology in engineered panel systems for many years to come."