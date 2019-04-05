GREAT FALLS- A new project on 1-15 may slow down your summer travels.
Winters over, spring is here, and orange cone season is approaching quickly! And if you usually commute between great falls and Helena, a new project on Interstate 15's bridges may impact your travel.
MDT says, after long a rough winter, the surfaces of bridges have taken quite the beating from snow plows resulting in those potholes that we all love so dearly.
With that being said, they're replacing the top layer of concrete to smoothe and seal the bridge deck out so it'll last for up to 25 years.
-Construction from mid-April to September
-Slowdowns and delays from time to time
-Drive slow in the construction area
The cost of this project is $4.5 million. More than 90% of project cost is paid for by federal funding through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. The remaining percent is state funding through the National Highway Bridge Program.
