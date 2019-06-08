Craft Brew Week has brought many different sites and sounds to the Electric City.
On Saturday June 8th, the grand finale event kicked off with Brew Fest bringing 38 craft brewers to Great Falls.
Participants at Brew Fest were able to experience all kinds of brews while enjoying live music and food from local vendors.
Judges were brought in to sample each brew and judge what would could be there new favorite drink.
This concludes the second year for Brew Fest and hopes are high for next years fun.