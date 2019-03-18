Brett Bruggeman has returned to Great Falls safely after scratching from this year's Iditarod.
Bruggeman said the race was going great, until he hit a storm as he was heading to Shaktoolik.
"I actually went past the checkpoint, because I couldn't see it and I heard some of the volunteers yelling out there and flashing their headlamps," Brett Bruggeman said.
Once he arrived at the checkpoint, he said the dog's attitude changed and they looked depressed. As a result, he decided to put the needs of his dogs first and scratched.
"It was heartbreaking, it was very painful. You get so close, you're 800 miles in, only 200 miles from the finish, so really just a day and a half to where the finish is."
Bruggeman was impressed with his dogs, especially Squirrel, the five-year-old mother who became a lead dog.
"When we got to the section of the Yukon River with the overflow water and ice, I put her up there just to see and she actually handled it better than some of my veterans."
Squirrel, and the rest of the dogs who competed, are still on their way home. Brett plans to compete again in the future, while also exposing his puppies to the trail.