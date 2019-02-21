BREAKING: The FBI concluded its investigation into the death of Brittany Madplume.

BREAKING:
According to the FBI there has been no violation of federal law in regards to the death of Brittany Madplume.
An autopsy performed by the Montana Department of Justice Forensic Science Division determined that MadPlume’s cause of death was acute ethanol intoxication otherwise known as alcohol poisoning, and the manner of death was an accident.
The FBI’s investigation began on January 12, 2019, when they were notified of MadPlume’s death in Browning, Montana.
The FBI would like to thank the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for their assistance in the case.